WYOMING, Mich. - A construction worker was rescued from a trench that collapsed Tuesday morning.

The incident was in the 5300 block of Mulligan Drive SW, a neighborhood near 52th Street SW and Clyde Park Avenue SW.

Wyoming Fire Chief Brian Bennett said he got a call for a man who was trapped in a 20-foot trench being dug at a construction site.

The worker was inside a steel safety box that excavators work in when they're in a hole. He was buried from his waist down when another coworker started shoveling around him.

The Wyoming Fire Department notified the City of Grand Rapids for a technical rescue group trained in those situations.

A coworker was able to free a majority of the man by digging around him.

Bennett said the group was working well within their safety features and the box took the majority of the blow.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is now handling the investigation.

The Wyoming Police Department, Grand Rapids Fire Department Tech Rescue Team and Wyoming Fire Department all responded to the scene.

