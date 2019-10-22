WYOMING, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect that robbed an Aldi grocery store in Wyoming Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the store on 28th Street and Clyde Park Avenue just after 4 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery. Witnesses told officers that a black man in his 20s wearing a dark coat with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath, blue jeans, white Nikes with a red swoosh and possibly a blue bandanna threatened a cashier with a handgun and demanded cash.

There were customers and other employees in the store but no one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect was last seen running north near the intersection of 28th Street and Clyde Park Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300, 911 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

