WYOMING, Mich. — Crews from Wyoming, Byron Center and Grandville fire departments responded to a fire at Timber Ridge Apartments in Wyoming Saturday afternoon.

Kent County dispatch said the call about the fire came in around 3:40 p.m. Crews remain on the scene, even though the blaze has largely been put out.

Dispatch also said buildings next to the fire were evacuated.

There is no word on injuries yet.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area. Timber Ridge Apartments are off 44th Street SW near Burlingame Avenue SW.

The same apartment complex caught fire twice over a year ago. Those fires occurred within a day of each other. In September of 2018, a fire started on the deck of one of the units, then the next day, lightning struck a building, which caught fire.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.