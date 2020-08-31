x
Suspect in custody after standoff at Wyoming apartment complex

Police responded to Peppercorn Apartments Sunday evening.

WYOMING, Mich. — A suspect was taken into custody after police surrounded a garage at a Wyoming apartment complex Sunday evening. 

Wyoming police and a Grand Rapids Police Department SWAT truck responded to the Peppercorn Apartments near 32nd Street and Clyde Park Avenue SW. 

A resident said police initially showed up shortly before 7 p.m. Police said they responded to a call about a domestic dispute. 

A SWAT team surrounded a garage in the area for several hours. 

Around 10 p.m., the suspect came out and was taken into custody. 

