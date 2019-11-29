WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are investigating a shooting that happened at a sports bar in Wyoming overnight Friday.

According to authorities, it happened around 2 a.m. at KD's Sports Bar on 36th Street.

The 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew on the scene says one person was put on a stretcher and put into an ambulance.

Police on scene did not release details about the shooting, so it is not yet known what led up to it or if anyone else was injured in the incident.

As more details become available, 13 ON YOUR SIDE will provide more information.

