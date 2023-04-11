Meet the candidates for Wyoming city manager

The four candidates were selected from a pool of 48 applicants. Residents can hear from the candidates in public interviews on April 13 and April 15.

WYOMING, Mich. — Following the retirement of former Wyoming City Manager Curtis Holt in February, the city will be holding public interviews with the four candidates hoping to fill the position.

The interviews will be held at Wyoming City Hall on Thursday, April 13 and Saturday, April 15. They were selected from a group of 48 applicants from around the country.

All four candidates have public service experience in West Michigan.

Jen DeHaan currently serves Plainfield Township as the assistant township manager and superintendent. She is also the executive director of the Kent County Dispatch Authority. DeHaan began her career in public service as an intern for the City of Wyoming and has previous experience as the deputy county administrator for Grand Traverse County and as a management analyst for Kent County.

John McCarter is the current interim city manager for the City of Wyoming, a role he has held since March 2021. McCarter also has experience serving as the interim finance director, assistant finance director and budget and procurement manager for the City of Pearland, Texas, as well as a management analyst for the City of Novi.

Mark Meyers has served as the city administrator for the City of Norton Shores since 2004. He began working for Norton Shores in 1995, where he served as the director of administrative services/assistant to the city administrator. Meyers was also the assistant city manager for the City of Grand Haven from March 1992 to May 1995.

John Shay most recently served as county administrator for Ottawa County from August 2021 to January 2023. He was also the deputy county administrator from July 2018 to August 2021, and previously worked as the city manager of Ludington and the village manager of Almont.

Executive recruitment firm Baker Tilly is overseeing the search along with the search subcommittee, which includes Mayor Kent Vanderwood, Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Postema and 2nd Ward Councilmember Marissa Postler.

The interviews are open to the public. City officials hope to select a candidate based on the public interviews, and have an employment agreement approved by the end of May.

