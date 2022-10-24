After nearly 40 years, Wyoming city manager to retire

Curtis Holt served Wyoming as city manager for more than two decades. The city will begin a nationwide search for a new city manager in the coming months.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming City Manager Curtis Holt announced Monday that he will be retiring in February.

Holt has been serving as city manager since 2000, where he has managed city staff and overseen the development of the city. He has worked under four mayors.

During his tenure, Holt assisted with the development of three master plans, public safety and parks millages, the building of city facilities and more. He also oversaw the new City Center development, which aims to bring more jobs and business opportunities to Wyoming.

“I am proud of how the City handled every challenge we faced. We’ve always maintained quality services and invested in our future generations. I believe Wyoming residents have some of the best services offered by any municipality in the Midwest,” Holt said. “I have been blessed to work for good mayors, councilmembers, committee members and employees throughout my career here and I leave the City of Wyoming knowing it is in good hands. I will always think of Wyoming as home – and I will always hope for a very bright future.”

“He is one of the hardest-working people I know, and his commitment to our city and our residents is reflected in the caliber and consistency of his leadership,” said Mayor Pro Tem Sam Bolt.

Before serving as city manager, Holt was deputy city manager beginning in 1996. Prior to that, he served on boards and commissions at the local, state international and national levels.

Holt and his wife plan to stay in West Michigan, where they have lived their whole lives.

The city will begin a nationwide search for city manager in the coming months.

