6-month-old, 3 adults seriously injured in Wyoming crash

Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection until 5:30 p.m.

WYOMING, Mich — A two-car crash in Wyoming left sent three adults and one baby to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said they responded to a crash at 44th Street SW and S Division Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.

The investigation found that an eastbound Pontiac was turning left in the intersection to head north on S. Division Avenue when it was struck by an Acura heading west on 44th Street. This caused the Pontiac to flip onto its side.

The three adults in the Pontiac were taken to the hospital with serious injuries; a 6-month-old who was in a car seat received life-threatening injures and was also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Acura had minor injuries.

