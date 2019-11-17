WYOMING, Mich. — According to Kent County dispatch a car crash at Porter Street SW and Byron Center Avenue SW knocked out power to over 1,600 people in the area.

The incident took down some wires and poles, dispatch said, but details about what led up to the crash were not available at this time.

Dispatch said the incident has been cleared, but Consumers Energy crews are on the scene working to restore power. The current estimated time of restoration on Consumers Energy's outage map is 6 p.m.

