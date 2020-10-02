WYOMING, Mich. — Early Sunday evening, a 24-year-old man died in a crash on southbound U.S. 131 just north of 54th Street SW.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said they responded to a two-car crash around 4:50 p.m. The 24-year-old lost control of his vehicle and hit the cement median barrier, police said. His vehicle continued to spin out of control and was hit by another southbound vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Weather is considered a factor in the crash, but it is still being investigated. The southbound lanes of the freeway were closed for about 90 minutes. They have since reopened.

