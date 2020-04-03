WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said three people, including one child, were critically injured in a crash on Buchanan Avenue SW and 35th Street SW.

Police said around 7:38 p.m. a vehicle was traveling north on Buchanan Avenue crashed into a southbound vehicle head on. The driver of the northbound vehicle was speeding, police said.

A 48-year-old man in the northbound vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition. A woman and 10-year-old child in the southbound car were also brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are asking the public to avoid Buchanan Avenue between 32nd Street and 36th Street.

