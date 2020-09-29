Reward increased to $5,000 for information in Wyoming double homicide

A 16-year-old and 20-year-old were killed in a drive-by shooting.

WYOMING, Mich. — Detectives are still working to solve a double homicide that occurred in mid-September. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said Santos Padilla Banegas, 16, and Elmer Geovany Lopez Toi, 20, were killed in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 16.

Police said the teen and the young man were walking together in the area of S. Division Avenue and Wilbur Street SE when they were shot at by someone in a passing vehicle. Lopez Toi died at the scene and Banegas died at the hospital.

On Monday, Sept. 28, Wyoming police said a donor matched the initial cash reward being offered for information, and it now stands a $5,000.

Police also shared a video of Lopez Toi, which was unrelated to the shooting, but they're hoping it will "motivate people to come forward with information, we are sharing the video as a reminder of the humanity and tragedy of this case."

The late August video showed Lopez Toi helping out two men experiencing homelessness, in what police said was an "act of humility and kindness."

Wyoming police said there is no indication that Lopez Toi and Banegas were involved in any criminal acts, saying they were "victimized in a horrible crime."

A photo of the suspect vehicle was released by detectives. It is described as a dark 2010-11 GMC Acadia four-door. Anyone with information is asked to call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

