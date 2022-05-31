Police investigating after 4 people, including 2 children, found dead in Wyoming home

There is no threat to the public at this time, police say. Additional information is expected to be released later on Tuesday.

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are investigating after four people, including two children, were found dead at a home in Wyoming early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 3:50 a.m. to a home on Godfrey Avenue SW just south of Burton St. on reports of a possible murder-suicide. After arriving on the 21000 block of Godfrey Avenue SW, Police found a man, woman and two girls dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety say three other children were found in the home, but were uninjured.

Early investigation indicates that the man shot and killed the woman and two children before taking his own life. The motive for this incident is unclear, police say.

The identities of the victims are not being released at this time.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released later Tuesday, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or https://www.silentobserver.org.

