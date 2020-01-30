WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming have release two photos of a person of interest related to a deadly shooting earlier this month.

The shooting happening on Jan. 19 at home on Curtis Drive SW, off of Clyde Park Avenue SW. Medardo David Ibuado, 23, of Wyoming, was found dead outside the home. Ibaudo's family said he was a father to a 4-year-old boy and a 8-month-old girl.

Police don't know if Ibuado knew the shooter, but preliminary information suggests the shooting wasn't random.

Investigators found digital surveillance images of someone fleeing the area of the shooting that may help the community bring answers to the case.

If you know anything about the person in the photos or the shooting, call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or 911. You can also report information anonymously by calling Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. The Silent Observer is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that helps solve the crime.

This is the fourth homicide to occur so far this year in Kent County and the first for the city of Wyoming.

