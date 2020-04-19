WYOMING, Mich. — A 56-year-old man was killed and a 12-year-old was hospitalized after a Wyoming house was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning.

Brian Bennett with the Wyoming Fire Department said they responded to several calls about the fire on 35th Street around 3 a.m.

There were six people inside the home, and Bennett said they were having difficulty getting out of the burning structure.

With assistance from both the Grand Rapids and Kentwood fire departments, crews were able to get everyone out. The 56-year-old man died as a result of the fire, and the child was transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for smoke inhalation.

There is no cause to the fire yet, Bennett said, but Michigan State Police is helping with the investigation. Bennett said it's possible the fire started on the porch.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.