WYOMING, Mich. - For the second time this summer, and the third time in the past year, dozens of customers are without water while crews repair a major water main break at the corner of 28th Street and Clyde Park in Wyoming.

It is the same spot that flooded last May and in July of 2017 after the water main cracked. The latest flood threatened and kept customers away from the same businesses. The same residents are going without water again and some are wondering why the pipe at 28th and Clyde Park can’t be fixed for good.

“I feel like if you fix it once, it should stay fixed,” says neighbor Katherine Beyer.

“I agree,” says Aaron Arraut. “If you do it, get it done.”

Wyoming leaders always send a crew to repair the pipe when it breaks, but they never send anyone who is authorized to explain why the pipe keeps breaking at the same spot.

Some people who live nearby have their own theories. “It does not seem like a good repair that they are doing,” suggests Xeomara Montenegro.

“It is probably some complications underneath the ground making the water main break like that,” offers Anthony Thompson.

“Cheap pipe,” speculates Jim Moorman. “I think they are getting it from North Korea,” he laughs.

In a statement provided to 13 On Your Side Wyoming leaders say "Along with the affected residents and businesses, the City of Wyoming was disappointed to experience the watermain break near the intersection of Clyde Park and 28th Street on August 1. This particular watermain is made of cast iron and it is over 50 years old. We will be evaluating, and likely expediting, where it falls in our long-term replacement plan as a result of the recent breaks. The City invests $2 million each year in the systematic replacement of watermains throughout the community. We are grateful for our highly-skilled and hard-working staff who attend to these situations so quickly and thoroughly. We look forward to restoring both water service and road access as soon as possible.”

“Hopefully this will be fixed,” says Montenegro. “Totally fixed. Not something just to cover up and clean up.”

When service is restored, customers should boil the water before using until they get a notice telling them it is safe to drink.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM