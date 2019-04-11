WYOMING, Mich. — Authorities are investigating an break-in at a jewelry store in Wyoming.
Kent County dispatchers said shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, an alarm was tripped at Russell and Ballard Jewelers. The store is located on Byron Center Avenue SW, near Gezon Drive SW.
It was not immediately known if anything was actually taken from the store and no suspect information was released Monday morning.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
