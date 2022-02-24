Wyoming grocery store stabbing suspect arraigned

The 57-year-old is accused of slashing two men with a knife at random inside a Wyoming grocery store.

WYOMING, Mich. — The man accused of stabbing two men apparently at random inside a West Michigan grocery store was arraigned Thursday.

James Edward Ivy, 57, was arraigned on two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and being a habitual offender.

He's being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Ivy is accused of walking into the Meijer Clyde Park Avenue SW Monday evening and attacking two men inside.

Both victims, a 19-year-old and a 74-year-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment. The younger victim was treated and released from the hospital, while the older victim remains hospitalized.

According to a probable cause document filed in the case, the 19-year-old victim suffered a stab wound to his forearm and the center of his back. He also had three slash marks on his lift shoulder/upper arm area. The older victim was stabbed in his back which punctured his lung.

After the attack, the suspect fled the scene before officers made it to the store.

The suspect was described as wearing a red beanie, a camouflage coat, black tactical-style pants, black boots and having a large knife.

Authorities arrested the suspect in Grand Rapids on Tuesday wearing the same clothes that were described in the attack, as well as three knives.

While speaking with detectives, Ivy admitted to the attack and said he also took the knives from family member's house with the intent to hurt someone.

Ivy was convicted in 1991 of a criminal sexual conduct charge in Michigan.

He was also convicted of assaulting a law enforcement officer in Missouri in 2009.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.