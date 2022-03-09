Competency exam ordered for suspect accused of Wyoming grocery store attack

The suspect is accused of attacking two men inside a West Michigan grocery store at random in February.

WYOMING, Mich. — A Kent County judge has granted a hearing to determine if a man accused of stabbing two men at random inside a West Michigan grocery store last month is competent to stand trial.

James Edward Ivy, 57, was arraigned on two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and being a habitual offender.

Ivy is accused of walking into the Meijer Clyde Park Avenue SW Monday evening and attacking two men inside.

Both victims, a 19-year-old and a 74-year-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment. The younger victim was treated and released from the hospital, while the older victim remains hospitalized.

A mental health professional will share their thoughts on Ivy's competency to stand trial, and once that is complete, a hearing about the findings will be set.

According to a probable cause document filed in the case, the 19-year-old victim suffered a stab wound to his forearm and the center of his back. He also had three slash marks on his lift shoulder/upper arm area. The older victim was stabbed in his back which punctured his lung.

Ivy was convicted in 1991 of a criminal sexual conduct charge in Michigan.

He was also convicted of assaulting a law enforcement officer in Missouri in 2009.

