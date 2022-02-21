Wyoming Meijer stabbing suspect taken into police custody, one victim remains hospitalized

A 19-year-old man and a 74-year-old man, both of Wyoming, were stabbed and taken to the hospital for treatment.

WYOMING, Mich. — Hours after a man attacked two people at a Wyoming Meijer at random, authorities say they've arrested a suspect.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday, two men were stabbed inside the Meijer on Clyde Park Avenue SW.

Both victims, a 19-year-old and a 74-year-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment. The younger victim was treated and released from the hospital, while the older victim remains hospitalized Tuesday morning.

After the attack, the suspect fled the scene before officers made it to the store.

The suspect was described as wearing a red beanie, a camouflage coat, black tactical-style pants, black boots and having a large knife.

Then Tuesday morning, Wyoming Police said they found the suspect in Grand Rapids and took him into custody. A large knife believed to have been used in the attack was also recovered.

Authorities said the suspect appears to be homeless.

A motive for the stabbing is unclear at this point.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616)530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616)774-2345; 1-866- 774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.

The investigation remains ongoing.

