WYOMING, Mich. - Students at Wyoming Junior High School ate marijuana laced brownies on Friday. The brownies were brought to the school.

Because the students involved are minors, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety is working with school staff to investigate.

A release from police said: "Safety of the students and staff in our schools is paramount and this incident is being taken seriously."

The investigation is ongoing, and police said, if appropriate it will be presented to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office Juvenile Division.

