Motorcyclist critically injured in Memorial Day crash

WYOMING, Mich. — A 50-year-old motorcyclist was critically wounded in a crash Memorial Day evening.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety sent police and fire personnel to the area of Buchanan Avenue near 39th Street around 7:45 p.m. to reports of a crash.

That's where they found a 50-year-old motorcyclist unconscious and seriously injured.

After getting some initial treatment at the scene of the crash, medics rushed him to an area hospital in critical condition.

Crash scene investigators believe the motorcyclist lost control and then crashed into a brick retaining wall.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety Accident Investigation and Forensic Services Units are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.

