WYOMING, Mich. - Ideal Park in Wyoming is due for a face lift.

After some serious damage in 2014, caused by tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding, the City of Wyoming has announced that renovations for the park have been approved.

On Monday, April 1, the Wyoming City Council awarded nearly $1.6 million to the redevelopment project's general contract Katerberg Verhage, Inc.

The new renovations will include an accessible playground, improved parking and enhanced safety features, Buck Creek viewing stations, a basketball court, shelter and a restroom. The park will also have a walking and bike trail that will connect to Wyoming's interurban trail system.

“We are beyond grateful to our residents for their patience as we’ve worked to make this redevelopment a reality,” said Jack Poll, mayor. The redevelopment has been long awaited by residents as the park is a premier space for reservations for large groups.

Funding for the project is being provided through a $300,000 Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant, a program administered by the State of Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the remaining funds through the dedicated City of Wyoming Parks and Recreation Operational millage.

The park's renovation costs were heavily influenced by Ideal Park's proximity to Buck Creek and the damage that previous tornadoes and floods have caused. According to Rebecca Rynbrandt, Wyoming’s director of community services, the site is highly complex and will require higher levels of design and engineering requirements.

Construction will begin this spring, and the park's grand opening is planned for Saturday, June 6, 2020.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.