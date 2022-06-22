Wyoming Parks and Rec asking for help after park restroom vandalized

It is unknown how much the damage will cost, but the Parks and Rec Department says it will take four to six weeks to repair the facility.

WYOMING, Mich. — One of the restroom facilities at Ideal Park in Wyoming remains closed after extensive damage by unknown vandals.

The Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department posted that the west bathroom building had been vandalized sometime in the evening on June 18.

Posted by Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department on Sunday, June 19, 2022

They are now asking for any tips or information that can help them hold those responsible accountable for the damage.

"Your safety and the preservation of our public facilities are important to us. We are sorry for the inconvenience; grateful that the park has two restroom facilities so you can continue to enjoy our beautiful Ideal Park, its playground, trails, and Buck Creek," the department said in its Facebook post Sunday.

Anyone with information on this incident can submit a tip to Silent Observer here, or call (616) 774-2345.

