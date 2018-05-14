WYOMING, Mich. - The Wyoming Police Department is investigating a suspicious situation that occurred on Saturday afternoon, May 12.

Around 2 p.m. police responded to an incident on the corner of Chicago Drive and Wendler Avenue where a woman was walking on the side of the road when a truck pulled up to her. A witness says that a man got out of the truck and talked with the woman briefly. He then grabbed her and "compelled her to get into the passenger side of the truck," according to the Wyoming Police Department.

The truck then drove south on Wendler Avenue.

Police said that the nature of the exchange, the relationship between the man and the woman and the circumstances that led up to the event are still uncertain.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the people involved in this situation, the whereabouts of the truck or clarifying the interaction.

The truck is a white mid-2000s Ford F-150 crew cab with an open bed and no topper. It had tan or beige trim starting at the bottom of the doors and went up about one-quarter of the side of the truck. The vehicle has step-ups and stock rims, but other distinguishable characteristics.

The woman is described as a black woman in her teens to early-20s who is about 5 foot 5 with an average build. She was wearing blue jeans, a pink shirt and possibly a jean jacket. She had a short ponytail.

The man was described as a black man in his 20s to 30s who is tall with an average build. He had dread locks pulled back on the top of his head. He was wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety’s Investigative Division at 616-530-7335 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

