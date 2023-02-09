Police investigating 2 crashes involving pedestrians in Wyoming

A man was taken to a hospital in serious condition after being hit by a semi. Half an hour later, a woman was killed after being hit by two vehicles.

WYOMING, Mich. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after being hit by vehicles in two separate crashes in Wyoming.

Police say the first crash happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday. A 55-year-old Wyoming man was crossing 28th Street at the intersection of 28th Street and S Division Avenue when a semi hit him.

The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to police.

The second crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. near Chicago Drive and Nagel Avenue SW. Police say a 32-year-old Wyoming woman was crossing Chicago Drive when she was hit by a westbound vehicle. She was then hit a second time by an eastbound vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Her name is being withheld at this time.

Wyoming police are investigating both crashes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, 1-866-774-2345 or https://www.silentobserver.org.

