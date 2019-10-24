WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming plant workers are starting their vote Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 a.m., and finish at the same time Friday morning.

Around 800 workers with UAW Local 167 are eligible to vote.

Martin Wood, the bargaining chairman for local 167, says he does not expect approval, citing wage inequality.

In Flint Wednesday, UAW Local 598 voted 60.9% in favor, and 39.1% against.

The Flint local is the second-largest in the country, and its vote is a strong indicator the contract will ultimately be approved.

Before the Flint vote, the contract was winning by more than 1,000 votes.

Workers across the nation have until Friday to vote.

