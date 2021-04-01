Wyoming Police investigating robbery at Verizon store

Four suspects ran into the store and took an undisclosed number of phones. No one was hurt in the incident.

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are investigating a cell phone robbery that happened Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, officers were dispatched to a Verizon store on Byron Center Avenue SW around 10:50 a.m.

Four suspects entered the store after pushing an employee out of the door and obtained an undisclosed amount of phones and ran north on Byron Center Avenue to a blue pick-up truck.

Police said no weapons were scene during the robbery and the employee was not hurt.

Police describe the suspects as four Black men, possibly teens, that wore masks over their faces. The suspect vehicle is a blue pick-up truck with no license plate and damage on the passenger side, with white paint transfer possibly from a previous accident. Police did not provide photos or video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

