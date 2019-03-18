WYOMING, Mich. - The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that took place on Roys Avenue SW and searching for three suspects who were involved.

According to a release, it happened around 1:35 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Roys Ave. SW. Officers were sent to the home on reports of one person being shot.

When they arrived, police found a victim with three gunshot wounds. That person was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition after having gone through surgery.

Investigators say there was an altercation at the house between the victim and three suspects. During the fight, the victim was shot.

Witnesses told police the shooter was a black man in his 20's with an average build and wearing a red zip-up hooded sweatshirt. He was with another black man and a while man, both in their 20's with average builds. Neither had clothing descriptions immediately available.

The suspects were said to have fled north on Roys Avenue towards Chicago Drive SW in a black sedan after the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting or the suspects should contact police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

