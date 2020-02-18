WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety reopened its office after officers closed it to investigate military munitions that were dropped off on Tuesday.

Wyoming police officers and members of the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad team found that the munitions that appeared to be in the form of "high explosives" were inactive, according to the department.

The office was closed for about 40 minutes Tuesday after someone dropped off the munitions to the office for the officers to inspect. The resident found them in their dead relative's home.

The police department is reminding people to "call, not carry" any time weapons or items like military munitions are discovered, and to call 911 for help.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.