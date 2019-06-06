WYOMING, Mich. - Police in Wyoming are hoping the community can help locate a missing man with a medical condition.

According to a release from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, early Thursday morning 45-year-old Eric Webb walked out of the Wyoming hotel he was staying in -- not long before an already scheduled medical procedure at an area hospital.

Police say Eric and his wife are not from the area and are in town for Eric's medical procedure, which was set for 5:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6. Eric told his wife around 4 a.m. that he would wait for her in the lobby of the hotel before they departed to the hospital. Around 4:20 a.m., surveillance footage shows Eric walking about of the lobby. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say due to his medical condition, he may not be thinking clearly. He was last seen walked east on 28th Street SW between Buchanan Avenue and S. Division Avenue.

Eric is about 6'2" tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He has a shaved head and wears glasses. He was last seen in a black, grey and red coat, shorts, white shoes and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on Eric’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety at 616-530-7300.

A 2016 photo of Eric Webb, who is missing in Wyoming. He has a medical condition which police believe will prevent him from thinking clearly.

Provided

