Police raid Wyoming home in search of man linked to Grand Rapids murder

WYOMING, Mich. — Law enforcement in Wyoming surrounded a home linked to a person of interest in a Grand Rapids homicide case Friday afternoon.

Grand Rapids Police and Wyoming Police said the activity is connected to the shooting death of the mother shot and killed in Grand Rapids in front of her child.

Police dressed in tactical gear with weapons drawn searched the home near Burton Street SW between Burlingame Avenue and Clyde Park Avenue.

Law enforcement has been searching for 27-year-old Luis "Fabian" Bernal-Sosa as a person of interest in the shooting death of 22-year-old Leah Marie Gomez.

She was shot and killed in her car in front of her baby in the 300 block of Commerce Avenue SW. The child was not hurt.

Officers didn't find Bernal-Sosa during the search, but did locate the black Ford Ranger pickup truck police said he drives parked near that house.

Bernal-Sosa is also wanted on an active warrant for attempting to strangle Gomez prior to her killing.

He is still considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Bernal-Sosa and Gomez were previously dating, and he's believed to be the father of the child who turns 2 years old in August.

The pair have a history of domestic violence, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said.

Winstrom said Bernal-Sosa is most likely trying to run or may be hiding close by.

Bernal Landscape Management said the company's management, partners, and current employees have "NO association to this tragic incident."

"Our prayers and deep condolences go out to the Gomez family and friends of the victim. We trust in our law enforcement to serve justice for Leah Marie Gomez and her loved ones," the company said on its Facebook page.

"Although Luis Fabián has a bumper sticker of our company logo on his personal vehicle, being a former employee, his horrific actions described in the article reflect his person and his person alone."

GRPD Chief Winstrom also said the two men sought as potential witnesses to the crime have been found.

“GRPD would like to thank the management team at Bernal Landscape,” said Chief Eric Winstrom. “The company is not related to the homicide, and they have been fully cooperative with investigators.”

Gomez leaves behind her soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter Rosabell, who has special needs, the family said.

"I will tell you this, she was an amazing person with a huge heart. She loved so hard and was an amazing mom to her baby girl," Gomez's aunt Ashley Reil said.

The family calls the child Rosie. She will be 2 years old in August.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said the shooting was an "absolute tragedy."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.

