WYOMING, Mich. -- An SUV belonging to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety was involved in an overnight crash that shutdown northbound U.S. 131. It happened just after 2 a.m. just north of M-6.

One witness, who was interviewed by Kent County deputies, says the other vehicle involved was a truck that was headed south in the northbound lanes of the freeway.

That witness says the officer tried to use his high beams and spotlight to get the driver to stop, but eventually there was a collision between the two vehicles. The truck then crashed into a cement median.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 131 shut down while crews investigated and cleaned up the crash. By about 3:30 a.m., the freeway reopened.

It's not clear how the drivers involved are doing, or if alcohol was involved. The Kent County Sheriff's Department is investigating and we expect to learn more details soon.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

