WYOMING, Mich. -- A Wyoming Police cruiser was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Police said an officer was responding to a five-car crash on Chicago Drive near the westbound I-196 ramp around 7:30 a.m. As vehicles were slowing down for the crash, one vehicle lost control and struck another vehicle before hitting the police cruiser.

The officer was outside of the cruiser when the crash occurred and was not injured.

There were minor injuries in the five-car crash and no injuries reported in the three-car crash involving the police vehicle.

The Wyoming Police Department is reminding drivers to slow down, leave plenty of room between you and the vehicles in front of you and approach accident scenes with caution.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.