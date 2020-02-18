WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is taking precautionary measures and has closed its office to the public Tuesday after someone dropped off military munitions, according to the department.

The person found the military products in the home of their dead family member and brought them to the public safety department, located at 2300 De Hoop Ave., so they could be inspected and properly disposed of.

The public safety office is determining the best way to handle the items. While the building is closed, police and fire first responders are continuing their operations as normal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.