WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming church and school is closed Monday due to severe flooding and related electrical and power issues.

St. John Vianney Catholic church and school, located at 4101 Clyde Park Ave SW, posted the announcement Sunday evening.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Principal Gregg Bruno Monday morning who says that the rapid warm up overwhelmed the facility's roof drains.

The flooding impacted a key area where the circuit breaker and electrical boxes are located. The maintenance staff was able to keep the boxes from getting damaged.

Principal Bruno tells us the flooding is now under control and professionals were brought in to dry the area. An electrician will also be coming to make sure the boxes can be turned back on.

Dome of the flooding damage done at St. John Vianney in Wyoming.

Electricity is currently out to about two-thirds of the school.

Preschool and childcare were also closed Monday.

Last week West Michigan was hit hard with intense cold and inches of snow. Now that temperatures have reached the 30s and 40s, the snow and ice has melted -- creating flood risks in numerous communities.

