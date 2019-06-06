WYOMING, Mich. - The Lee Middle and High School building is closed until further notice after the roof collapsed overnight.

According to Godfrey-Lee Public Schools, it was a portion of the roof on the west side of the building. The last day of school was Friday, so no students were there. No one was injured in the incident.

The district has closed the building until further notice and asks that no one enter it for any reason until crews have secured the building again.

Damage from the roof collapse inside the school could be seen from the windows. No one was injured in the incident.

