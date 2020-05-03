WYOMING, Mich. — Students at Vista Charter Academy in Wyoming will not be in class Thursday after school officials said the school received a threat of violence.

A spokesperson for the academy said the school received the threat Wednesday and chose to cancel classes on March 5 "out of an abundance of caution."

The school began investigating the situation Wednesday, placing the school on lock down while the Wyoming Department of Public Safety searched the school and checked for any security risks.

"After receiving a threat of violence against the school, we followed our standard protocols and began an investigation. In today’s day and age, you have to take all threats seriously – and we do. Out of an abundance of caution, school officials decided to cancel classes for today. The safety and security of our school community is always one of our top priorities," said spokesperson for National Heritage Academies Leah Nixon.

It was not clear if classes would resume Friday, March 6.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Wyoming/Kent County News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.