WYOMING, Mich. — One person is in critical condition and one person is in stable condition after suffering gunshot wounds in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Police Department said the shooting was reported around 2 p.m. on Waterchase Way near Prairie Parkway SW. When officers arrived, they found the two victims who were then transported to local hospitals.

Police said the investigation is still early, and they have not determined if the shooter or shooters knew the victims. But investigators say preliminary information indicates the incident was not random and there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public.

However, police are still looking for the suspect or suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or 911. You can report information anonymously by calling Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.