Young man shot, killed after domestic dispute turns deadly in Wyoming

The Wyoming Police Dept. said the altercation happened on a 3rd-floor apartment, and then spilled out into the parking lot.

WYOMING, Mich. — One person was shot dead at an apartment complex in Wyoming Friday afternoon. A woman was shot, and another woman was also hurt in the altercation.

The Wyoming Police Department said it happened around 1:15 p.m. when an officer on patrol heard several shots being fired. That officer started checking the area and quickly responded to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Michael Avenue Southwest.

The scene is close to the Wyoming Police Department headquarters.

Not long after that, dispatchers started to get 911 calls about shots fired in the area.

Authorities said one person, believed to be a young man, was shot and killed. Two women were also hurt in the situation, but both are said to be receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a number of people were involved in the incident, and detectives are interviewing numerous people.

It's not clear what exactly happened, but police said early information leads them to believe this stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools nearby were on a soft lockdown as a precaution, but those have since been lifted.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said there is no threat to the public.

Scene at Denwood Ave off of Burton in Wyoming.

I heard officers yell, ‘Come out with your hands up.’ Unclear if officers are focusing on a particular house. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/JvEcndGg8q — Carla Bayron (@Carla_Bayron) February 10, 2023

