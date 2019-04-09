WYOMING, Mich. — One man is dead and another was seriously injured in a stabbing in Wyoming, Tuesday night.

Lt. Eric Wiler of the Wyoming Police Department said they responded to a report of an argument around 10:23 p.m. on Porter Street SW near Camden Avenue SW. When officers arrived, they found the victims.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time, and they did not disclose how the argument started.

The stabbing happened in a yard on Porter Street SW, and there is active police scene.

If anyone has any information about the stabbing, they should contact the Wyoming Police Department or Silent Observer.

