A 15-year-old from Wyoming is dead after a two-car crash on U.S. 131 north Wednesday morning. Police say, Portage police and fire were dispatched to U.S. 131 northbound near the 29 mile marker for the incident.

The crashed involved a Chevrolet Avalanche and a Mazda 6, according to the department of public safety.

A total of six people were removed from the Mazda, five of which were children.

Police say, based on the early investigation, the Mazda had a mechanical issue and it was hit from rear by the Avalanche.

The driver of the Avalanche, was a 29-year-old Three Rivers man. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. The driver of the Mazda, was a 48 year old Elkhart, Indiana man and police say he too is in stable condition.

Four other children were in the Mazda and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM