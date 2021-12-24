Year two of the 'Great Food Giveaway' feeds 100 families for Christmas

Each car got a box with a full dinner including a spiral ham, a bag of potatoes, corn, gravy, rolls, and a pie.

WYOMING, Mich. — Just days before Christmas, one hundred families will have a nice holiday meal thanks to a giveaway in Wyoming. It's a collaboration that brings together a community of podcast listeners who just want to help.

On Thursday, it was year two of the 'Great Food Giveaway' put on by local podcaster, Eric Zane who hosts "The Eric Zane Show."

"My audience suggested that I talk on the podcast about raising money to buy food," Zane said, "and all these people helped raise a ton of money."

This year, they raised nearly $3,000 in just over a month.

"We had enough for 100 cars," Zane said, "And people just pull on up, no questions asked."

Each car got a box with a full dinner including a spiral ham, a bag of potatoes, corn, gravy, rolls, and a pie.

And it was all hosted by family-owned, local car shop, Ervine's Auto Repair.

"We all wanted to jump in to help Eric," said Megan Dineff, from Ervine's, "he's a neighbor of ours and does great things, and we like to be a part of it."

"We are here as just a parking lot and a location and I'm thankful that we can still take care of our auto customers and the community at the same time, it's a great feeling," she added.

The Grand Rapids Pit Bull Alliance was also handed out free bags of dog and cat food, plus vouchers for free pet vaccines.

"It's Christmastime and if we can give families one less thing to think about who may be struggling to get a holiday meal I think goes a long way," said Zane.

Even though this was the Great Food Giveaway's second year, Zane said he knows this tradition is just getting started, and they can't wait to be back again next year.

"Some people may think of a holiday meal as something small, but it can be such a huge blessing," said Dineff, "and as a mom, it's a good feeling to know we can help other parents make that happen."

