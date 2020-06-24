YMCA announces plans to reopen in Grand Rapids

The Y’s in Grand Rapids were closed on March 15 following Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order because of COVID-19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The YMCA of greater Grand Rapids announced Wednesday that it will reopen next week starting with the David D. Hunting YMCA on Lake Michigan Drive this Monday, June 29.

Other branch locations in the area will open Monday, July 6. Local leaders of the Y wrote in release saying they plan to reopen with caution.

“The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids has served the community for more than 150 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID-19 crisis,” said Scott Lewis, President/CEO of YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids. “We are thrilled to begin to reopen our facilities, welcoming back our members and the community, and getting back to what we do best – helping everyone reach their full potential.”

The Y’s in Grand Rapids were closed on March 15 following Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order because of COVID-19.

In preparation for reopening, organizers say the Y has been following guidelines from health experts and local officials for a clean and safe work out environment.

All staff and members will have their temperatures checked upon entering the facilities. The staff will be wearing masks and masks are highly encouraged for all members while walking through the facility, but not required while exercising.

“When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of all our staff, volunteers, members and participants. As we now reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe,” Lewis said.

According to Lewis, the first phase of reopening will include: all fitness and wellness floors, free weight equipment, indoor tracks, gyms, but limited to individual activities only, outside fitness classes, personal training by appointment, and summer day camps and child care services. New hours have also been set as part of the reopening.

For more information about reopening or becoming a Y member, visit grymca.org.

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: