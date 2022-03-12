YMCA reopens after bomb threat; investigation underway

Police say a bomb canine unit did not find any threats in the building. No one was injured.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The YMCA in Grand Rapids has reopened after being evacuated due to a bomb threat Saturday morning.

Police say a caller reported a bomb threat at the YMCA to Kent County Dispatch around 8:50 a.m. The building was then evacuated for investigation.

Officers swept the building with a bomb canine unit. No threats were located, and no one was injured in the incident.

YMCA officials posted on the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids Facebook page that the building reopened around 11 a.m.

While the 11 a.m. youth basketball games were canceled, games scheduled for noon continued as scheduled.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.