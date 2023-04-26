'White Elephant' sale benefiting YMCA's Camp Manitou-Lin returning after 4 years

The rummage sale covers 24,000 square yards at the DeltaPlex and features everything from furniture to holiday decorations to antiques.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALKER, Mich. — If you're looking to hunt for deals, this weekend is the perfect time! The Grand Rapids Y Service Club will be hosting the 86th "White Elephant" sale offering plenty of unique items.

This is the first White Elephant sale in four years. The event is a rummage sale featuring thousands of items donated by West Michiganders.

Shoppers can find everything from furniture to antiques to holiday decorations. Hosted at the DeltaPlex, the sale takes up 24,000 square yards of space full of items.

"Three months ago it was totally empty, we can barely keep the aisles open now, and it's filled with merchandise from vendors," said Neil Topliffe, a volunteer. "Some of it brand-new, some of it slightly used, estate sales, people who've been cleaning out their garages and basements with the gifts they no longer want that they're giving to other people."

Topliffe said organizers were worried there wouldn't be enough vendors to participate after the four-year break, but West Michiganders had plenty to offer.

"I think we found vendors who've been saving stuff for four years," Topliffe said, "and other people who've been saving stuff because it just keeps coming in."

All the proceeds from the sale will benefit Camp Manitou-Lin, which is run by the YMCA. Topliffe says 2,000 kids and 10,000 adults use Camp Manitou-Lin each year.

The White Elephant sale is open Friday and Saturday. There is early bird entry from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for $5 on Friday. It's free from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the sale is free to attend on Saturday and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.