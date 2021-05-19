Young entrepreneurship is encouraged at the Children's Business Fair in Ada

Local founder says kids don't need to wait until they graduate to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

Encouraging young entrepreneurs and having a blast at the same time is the goal of the Children's Business Fair in downtown Ada this Saturday morning, and they'd love for you to come shop!

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar got a chance to speak with the local founder as well as one of the dozens of kid-entrepreneurs taking part.

Eight-year old Simon Roefer explained he will be selling stress balls that he created because he feels "lots of adults have been stressed out during the pandemic." When asked what he is most excited about for the children's fair he said, "the chance to sell my stress balls and make money!"

"We believe that kids are capable of far more than we could ever imagine. It is incredible to see them rise to the challenge of coming up with a product or service, creating a business on their own, and selling to strangers in a safe environment. It is so much fun and such a gift to see them come alive at the fair and have their hard work pay off!" said local co-founder Dana Roefer.

"Our hope is that the young entrepreneurs will have fun and make money. So of course, our hope is that the community will come out on Saturday, May 22nd, and SHOP!" she said.

It's happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of The Community Church in Ada at 7239 Thornapple River Drive SE

There is no cost to attend, just show up with plenty of small bills to do your shopping.

If you are interested in having your child take part in the next fair, visit the children's business fair website.

