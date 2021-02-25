A 12-year-old girl launches clothing line and podcast to encourage confidence in young girls.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A young West Michigan girl hasn't let the pandemic slow her down. Lexi Austin launched not one but two businesses in 2020.

The best part? It's all about inspiring young girls to live their lives with confidence.

"I just feel like everyone just needs something that makes them feel confident. Confidence doesn't come in a standard size," said Lexi Austin.

She is bringing confidence to young girls with her own clothing line Confident Girl.

"I have dresses, crop tops, jumpsuits, sets and t-shirts."

She found her inspiration from watching her mom start her own clothing line as well, Confident Wear, which came as a bit of her surprise to mom Veverly. "I said what?!?"

But mom knew she was serious. "When she said she wanted to do it I said, 'let's go for it' but I really wanted her to do it herself. She has to balance her friends balance her school and then we have business time."

Lexi is hands on. She creates the designs, manages the business and even pays the bills.

Starting Confident Girl has also given Lexi confidence for her future.

"I feel like I can have more dreams that I want like seeing the high business people like Michelle Obama people who are really rockin' and stuff like that."

And she's on her way, Confident Girl sales are booming.

"I was like, 'OMG people are actually wearing this?' because for a second I didn't think people would actually wear it but they were wearing it and I was like are you serious? You're really wearing this? " Lexi credits her daily affirmations to helping with her succeed.

"It's kind of a conversation that I'm having with myself starting each week on a positive note kind of giving a boost to the start of your week because I know it can be hard with all the struggles with school work all the stress we get so I felt that could help with all that.".

So Lexi started another business venture her newly launched her podcast, A Dose of Confidence with Lexi.

Lexi wants to make sure girls are getting the most important message, "Just being confident in who you are because there's no one else like you."

If you'd like to listen to Lexi's podcast goes live March 8th on lexiaustin.com

In the meantime you can watch her Confident Girl fashion show on our 13 On Your Side Youtube channel.

For more information on Lexi you can email her at info@lexiaustin.com and follow her on Instagram @confidentgirl

