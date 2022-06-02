Summer camps to offer kids financial responsibility

Are you hoping to teach your young one some financial responsibility? There’s a summer camp for that. Young Money Finances (YMF) is back this summer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you hoping to teach your young one some financial responsibility? There’s a summer camp for that. Young Money Finances (YMF) is back and will be in person for the first time this year.

The camps are designed to help kids 11 to 17 sharpen their financial skills. There are three camps available, each three weeks long: Young Money Managers, Young Entrepreneurs and Young Investors.

Founder and CEO, Dondreá Brown, credits one of his six daughters with helping him come up with the idea, and says his passion for financial education came from his mom, also a mother of six and a single parent.

“One of the things that she taught us was how to make money. She maintained multiple jobs. That was something that came easy to her, but one of the things that she struggled with is she struggled with managing money and what came about from that was her feeling depressed, sometimes angry because she really wanted to provide certain things for us,” said Brown.

He continued that, “If we can teach our youth to increase their awareness and their confidence early on to understand that finances isn’t an isolation – it’s a lifestyle that is infused and integrated in just how we operate and our decision making – they’re more likely to make healthier financial decisions which in turn will impact how we treat our community, how we invest in our future.”

For many, that unexpected financial emergency could mean bankruptcy or even homelessness, something Brown says you can avoid through financial security.

Each camp costs $25, but because YMF doesn’t believe there should ever be a financial burden to financial education, there are also scholarships available.

All three camps are happening between June 20 and Aug. 4. For more information or to sign up, visit the YMF website.

