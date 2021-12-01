11-year-old Beaver Island plane crash survivor heads home from hospital

11-year-old Laney Purdue is the sole survivor of the Beaver Island plane crash.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After nearly three weeks at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, 11-year old Laney Perdue is returning to her home in Gaylord Wednesday.

Laney was the only survivor of the Nov. 13 plane crash on Beaver Island that killed four people including her father Mike Perdue, a real estate agent in Gaylord, Michigan. It's believed that he shielded his daughter in the crash, protecting her as the plane prepared to hit the ground and saving her life.

Laney was flown to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital the night of the accident and later transferred to Mary Free Bed. At the time she wasn't able to walk but in just a few weeks she quickly advanced to a walker and then crutches.

Mary Free Bed's Dr. Marianne Mousigian says Laney was determined to walk out of the hospital on crutches.

"She's going to make an excellent and full recovery, not only due to her motivation, but this is what we've seen with how she's been able to get around here. She's been healing quite well. From a functional perspective, with how active and how determined she is, I have no doubt that she will do wonderfully."

The crash is still being investigated by the National Transportation and Safety Board.

The family is planning a funeral for Mike in December.